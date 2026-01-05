Former Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan marks Jan. 6 anniversary as Democratic candidate

The Brief Democratic gubernatorial candidate Geoff Duncan held a news conference on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. Duncan, a former Republican, was serving as lieutenant governor under Governor Kemp when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Duncan said the event altered the trajectory of his political career.



Former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan reflected on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday, saying it altered the path of his political career.

Duncan on the attack on Jan. 6

What they're saying:

"This is the fifth anniversary this week of the painful events that played out on January 6, 2021," Duncan told reporters. "As lieutenant governor, I did all I could do. I pushed back on all the attempts to overturn and invalidate millions of votes that were here in the state."

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate left the Republican Party last year after repeated breaks with President Donald Trump and the GOP.

"This isn't the most politically opportunistic thing to do, but it is absolutely the right thing to do," Duncan said. "I think it's important to recognize that this '26 election that's coming up in November, this entire cycle, is about so much more than just Republicans versus Democrats in Georgia. This is directly taking on Donald Trump and his attempts to usurp democracy."

Duncan on Trump, Lt. Gov. Jones

Local perspective:

Duncan blasted President Trump and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor with Trump's endorsement.

"Jones is bought and paid for by Donald Trump," Duncan said. "Decisions continue to play out. Burt Jones is a sock puppet. And make no mistake about it: if day one Burt Jones is the governor of Georgia, he'll hand the keys to Donald Trump."

A recent poll shows Jones with an edge over his Republican challengers. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms remains the early front-runner in the field of Democratic candidates, but Duncan insists he's the only candidate who can beat Jones if he wins the primary.

Jones campaign response

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to the Jones campaign for comment. In a written statement, a campaign spokesman remarked: "Measuring Geoff Duncan’s support requires only a mirror—and an echo."

The Source: A press conference held by Geoff Duncan was the basis for this article. A spokesperson for Burt Jones' campaign offered a statement.



