Gen Z has the worst drivers, most willing to take risks, study says

A recent study conducted by financial group LendingTree has revealed that Gen Z, comprised of adults between the ages of 18 and 26, is earning the dubious distinction of being labeled the worst drivers among various generations. The study examined incident rates, accident frequencies, DUIs, and other driving-related issues, with Gen Zers showing the highest numbers across the board.

Distracted driving and a heightened willingness to take risks on the roads, such as running red lights, were identified as key contributing factors by experts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a concerning 39% of high school students who drove during a 30-day period in 2019 admitted to texting or emailing while driving at least once. Moreover, a higher percentage of drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 were found to be distracted during fatal crashes compared to their counterparts aged 21 and over.

The study also revealed a stark contrast in DUI rates among different generations, with the Silent Generation (ages 78 to 95) boasting the lowest rates by a wide margin, followed by Baby Boomers (ages 59 to 77). In contrast, Gen Z ranked the highest, underlining a concerning trend in unsafe driving practices. Alarmingly, about a quarter of fatal crashes involved an underage drinking driver.

However, many members of Gen Z don't feel the need to secure a driver's license as quickly as their predecessors. According to the Insurance Information Institute, 43% of 16-year-olds and 62% of 17-year-olds had their driver's licenses in 1997. In 2020, those numbers had fallen to 25% and 45%. This trend holds true even for the older members of Gen z with only 80% between the ages of 20 to 25 having a license in 2020 whereas 90% of the same age group had their licenses in 1997.

Meanwhile, Millennials (ages 27 to 42) secured the second spot on the list of worst drivers, followed by Gen X (ages 43 to 58) and Baby Boomers.