GDOT launches dedicated incident unit for Georgia 400

The Brief Georgia DOT is launching a dedicated 24/7 incident response unit to patrol a 16-mile stretch of Georgia 400. The team will clear crashes and debris to mitigate delays caused by the upcoming multi-year express lanes project. New "lane blade" technology allows operators to push debris off the highway without exiting their vehicles.



Help is on the way for drivers on one of metro Atlanta's most congested highways as a new dedicated response team prepares to hit Georgia 400.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is introducing a state-run 400 Incident Response Unit starting this week.

The unit will cover a 16-mile corridor from the North Springs MARTA station exit in Fulton County into Forsyth County.

This team is a public-private partnership with SR 400 Peach Partners and is designed to work alongside the existing HERO program rather than replace it.

"The launch of the State Route 400 Incident Response Unit represents a major step forward in how we manage traffic and support motorists along one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the state," said Alan Davis, Georgia DOT Director of Operations.

What we don't know:

While the unit is launching this week, officials have not specified the exact number of vehicles that will be deployed at any given time.

What they're saying:

Officials are emphasizing the danger highway workers face and the importance of the Move Over law.

Jason Josey, GDOT Incident Response Programs Manager, highlighted a new tool called a "lane blade" that allows crews to clear debris while remaining inside their trucks.

"The lane blade is something that is very, very innovative and very new. What it does is it simply drops down and pushes debris out of the travel lane," Josey said.

Despite the new tech, operators still must exit their vehicles for many tasks.

"Every operator, when they get out of their vehicles, they are facing a life-altering moment. And they are, depending on the motoring public, to be vigilant and paying attention," Josey added.

What's next:

Construction on the new express lanes is ramping up significantly, with the project not expected to reach completion until 2031.

The new response units will remain a fixture on the corridor to support first responders.

Drivers who experience a breakdown or witness an accident are encouraged to call 511 for assistance or 911 in an emergency.