GDOT asking for input on Atlanta-to-Savannah rail project

article

The Brief The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking at creating a passenger rail service between Atlanta and Savannah. It's part of a national project that would connect the rail system with others in the works in North Carolina and Tennessee. The agency is asking for public comment and has shared a survey for feedback.



Heading from Atlanta to Savannah and vice versa could be much easier in the future.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking at creating a passenger rail service between two of the Peach State's biggest cities, and it wants your input on the project.

What we know:

State transportation officials say they are now in the public engagement phase of the Atlanta-Savannah Intercity Passenger Rail Project.

Currently, train trips between the two cities require transfers in different states and can take more than 24 hours. This new project aims at reducing the trip's time and cost dramatically.

In 2022, the federal government gave Georgia $8 million to look into the feasibility of the project. The state added its own $2 million from its rail budget.

GDOT is working to create a Service Development Plan, which would examine the need for the service and include factors like station locations, service descriptions, a financial plan, and environmental benefits. Officials are hoping to have the plan completed in early 2028.

Dig deeper:

The broader mission is to connect the Atlanta-Savannah project with other rail projects in the works in other states. These include the Atlanta-Charlotte project from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and the Atlanta-Chattanooga-Nashville-Memphis project from the City of Chattanooga.

Officials are also looking into possible future connections to Florida.

While Amtrak is being considered as an operator for the service, the GDOT says they are looking at other private operators and public models.

What you can do:

To learn more about the project and have your say, you can go to GDOT's website and take their survey.