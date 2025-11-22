GDOT adding 26 new EV charging sites across state

article

The Brief Georgia will add 26 new electric vehicle charging stations across the state. GDOT approved a $24.4 million grant through the federal NEVI program. Each site will include fast chargers capable of fully recharging vehicles in 20 minutes.



More than two dozen new electric vehicle charging stations will be built across Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

What we know:

GDOT said the Georgia State Transportation Board approved a $24.4 million grant to build 26 new charging stations around the state. The grant is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program, funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which allocated $5 billion nationwide over five years for states to expand EV charging networks.

Six privately owned companies will design, install, finance, operate, and maintain stations equipped with Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports for at least five years, in accordance with federal requirements.

Each site will include four DCFCs capable of operating simultaneously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Depending on the vehicle, drivers will be able to fully recharge in as little as 20 minutes.

Charging stations will be built in the following counties: Atkinson, Baldwin, Bartow, Bibb, Bryan, Bulloch, Carroll, Cherokee, Clarke, Clay, Coweta, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Franklin, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Harris, Hart, Liberty, McDuffie, McIntosh, Morgan, Muscogee, Pickens, Troup, Towns, Twiggs, Union, Ware, Warren, Wilkinson, and Worth.

What they're saying:

"Our robust infrastructure network has set Georgia apart in attracting business, promoting travel, and providing reliable transportation for all Georgians," said Governor Brian P. Kemp. "This investment will help further secure our status as a national leader in innovation and infrastructure for years to come. We appreciate Georgia DOT for fulfilling the state’s commitment to a robust, reliable fast-charging network that meets federal standards and serves communities across Georgia."

Dig deeper:

These additions are part of ongoing efforts to expand EV charging infrastructure in Georgia, following several sites added earlier in 2024.

What we don't know:

GDOT didn't provide a timeline for when the charging stations would open.