Fulton County to hold meeting on EV charging at Metropolitan Library

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is preparing to set a public rate for the use of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at county facilities.

A public hearing on the proposal was held Monday night at the Sandy Springs Library, with another scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Metropolitan Parkway Library.

What we know:

Under the current plan, drivers would be charged 25 cents per kilowatt-hour for up to two hours of charging time. Initially, the fee would only apply to the EV chargers at the Metropolitan Parkway Library, but officials plan to expand the charges later to include the Fulton County Animal Services building.

A public hearing to discuss the EV chargers at the Metropolitan Parkway Library will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 3 at the library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta.