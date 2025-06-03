Expand / Collapse search

Fulton County to hold meeting on EV charging at Metropolitan Library

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 3, 2025 10:50am EDT
Fulton County
Fulton public hearing for EV charging stations

Fulton County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing Monday night about the use of EV charging stations at county buildings. Another hearing is being held tonight at the Metropolitan Parkway Library.

The Brief

    • Fulton County is proposing a 25-cent per kilowatt-hour fee for public use of EV charging stations at county buildings.
    • The fees would first apply to chargers at the Metropolitan Parkway Library, with plans to expand to the Fulton County Animal Services building.
    • Public hearings are being held to gather input, with meetings at the Sandy Springs Library and Metropolitan Parkway Library.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is preparing to set a public rate for the use of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at county facilities.

A public hearing on the proposal was held Monday night at the Sandy Springs Library, with another scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Metropolitan Parkway Library.

What we know:

Under the current plan, drivers would be charged 25 cents per kilowatt-hour for up to two hours of charging time. Initially, the fee would only apply to the EV chargers at the Metropolitan Parkway Library, but officials plan to expand the charges later to include the Fulton County Animal Services building.

A public hearing to discuss the EV chargers at the Metropolitan Parkway Library will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 3 at the library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta. 

The Source 

  • Information for above story came from a press release from Fulton County.

