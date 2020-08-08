GBI: Teenager injured during officer-invovled shooting in Waycross

A teenager was injured after getting into an altercation with Waycross police Saturday morning, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

Around 8:00 a.m., a Waycross officer spotted a car at the intersection of Howe and Brunell Street. When the vehicle approached Walters and Greenwood Street, a 9-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 14-year-old got out and ran.

A second officer fired several shots at the vehicle after the car began driving towards him. Two teenagers, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, then exited the car while it was still in drive.

According to police, the 15-year-old got into some sort of altercation with the second officer before being handcuffed. The teenager was treated for what was described as minor injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to the GBI.

An investigation continues.

