GBI: Suspect killed following chase into City of South Fulton, deputy injured

The GBI is investigating after a suspect was killed in a deputy-involved shooting.

Suspect is killed after taking law enforcement on chase (FOX 5 Atlanta / FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office told us the shooting happened off of Ben Hill Road in the City of South Fulton.

The sheriff's office says a wanted suspect used a stolen vehicle to take deputies on a chase that started in Clayton County.

One deputy was injured after being hit by the suspect's vehicle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the deadly shooting.

This is the second deputy-involved shooting following a chase involving the Clayton County Sheriff's Office in as many days.

