GBI: South Georgia mayor arrested on theft charges

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a south Georgia mayor on charges of theft after accusations that he took another man's excavator.

The investigation began on Aug. 17, after deputies were called to the mayor's house after another man, identified as James Hobbs, accused Scarbrough of using his excavator without permission and causing "significant damage" to the machine.

According to the GBI, Nashville Mayor Taylor Scarbrough turned himself in to the Berrien County without incident.

The mayor is now charged with theft by conversion and theft of services.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071.

