GBI releases photo of man wanted for Hogansville murder

A man, who authorities consider armed and dangerous, is wanted out of Troup County for the murder of a 42-year-old man on Monday.

Jearecki Evans, 36, has outstanding warrants for murder. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released photos of Evans late Tuesday evening.

Hogansville Police Chief Jeffrey Sheppard said those warrants stem from the deadly shooting of Lerocco Boyd who was found by officers shortly after 1 p.m. in a yard along Oak Street.

Evans is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the GBI at 706-565-7888 or Sgt. Marcus Rakestraw at Hogansville P.D. at 706-637-6648.

Chief Sheppard said he plans to have more during a livestream on Facebook Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

