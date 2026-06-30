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GBI investigating after body discovered in Pickens County home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Pickens County
Published June 30, 2026 3:43 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 3:43 PM EDT
article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a death at a home in the 700 block of Hobson Drive in Jaspers on June 30, 2026. (Pickens County Sheriff’s Office)

The Brief

    • Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a body was discovered inside a Pickens County home on Tuesday. 
    • Deputies found the body around noon in the 700 block of Hobson Drive, prompting a response from local authorities. 
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been officially requested to take part in the ongoing death investigation.

JASPER, Ga. - Multiple agencies are investigating after a body was found inside a home in Pickens County on Tuesday. 

What we know:

The discovery was made around noon at a home in the 700 block of Hobson Drive.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a person dead. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person found dead or the cause of death. 

It remains unknown which specific agencies are participating alongside the sheriff's office and whether foul play is suspected in the case.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that deputies discovered a body inside the home, as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Pickens CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews