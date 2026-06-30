GBI investigating after body discovered in Pickens County home
JASPER, Ga. - Multiple agencies are investigating after a body was found inside a home in Pickens County on Tuesday.
What we know:
The discovery was made around noon at a home in the 700 block of Hobson Drive.
According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a person dead.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the person found dead or the cause of death.
It remains unknown which specific agencies are participating alongside the sheriff's office and whether foul play is suspected in the case.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that deputies discovered a body inside the home, as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.