GBI investigating after body discovered in Pickens County home

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The Brief Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a body was discovered inside a Pickens County home on Tuesday. Deputies found the body around noon in the 700 block of Hobson Drive, prompting a response from local authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been officially requested to take part in the ongoing death investigation.



Multiple agencies are investigating after a body was found inside a home in Pickens County on Tuesday.

What we know:

The discovery was made around noon at a home in the 700 block of Hobson Drive.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a person dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person found dead or the cause of death.

It remains unknown which specific agencies are participating alongside the sheriff's office and whether foul play is suspected in the case.