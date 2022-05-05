GBI identifies man shot dead during struggle over Atlanta officer’s gun in Buckhead restaurant

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after struggling for an Atlanta police officer's gun at a restaurant in Buckhead.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Lenox Village business complex, located in the 2700 block of Lenox Road.

According to the GBI, an Atlanta police officer working an extra job, in uniform, near Roasters when he encountered a man showing odd behavior. The man followed a customer into the restaurant and began to cause a disturbance. The officer attempted to have the man step outside the restaurant and an altercation took place. During the altercation, the man attempted to take the officer’s weapon, at which time the officer fired his weapon, hitting him, GBI stated.

An officer directs traffic in front of Lenox Village along Lenox Road in Atlanta after an officer-involved shooting on May 4, 2022. (FOX 5)

The man, identified as 30-year-old Rogers Kyaruzi of Lithonia, was taken to Atlanta Medical Center where he died.

This is the 45th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.