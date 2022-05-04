Atlanta police investigate officer-involved shooting on Lenox Road

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon on Lenox Road.

The crime scene is in the Lenox Village business complex at the 2700 block of Lenox Road. Police are gathering details and have not provided information about injuries to officers or others.

Police had blocked off part of the parking lot with crime-scene tape.

Several Atlanta Police Department cars were parked at the scene.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Lenox Village on Lenox Road in Atlanta on May 4, 2022. (FOX 5)

The Atlanta Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident.

Police had taped off the entrance to Roasters and investigators were gathered near the valet area.

Crime scene tape surround a section of Lenox Village along Lenox Road in Atlanta after an officer-involved shooting on May 4, 2022. (FOX 5)

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.