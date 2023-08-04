GBI identifies man armed with saw blade shot and killed by police outside Town Brookhaven

The armed man who was shot and killed outside a popular shopping and entertainment plaza in Brookhaven earlier this week has been identified.

Andrew Wesley Dix, 47, of Doraville, was shot and killed near the entrance to Town Brookhaven, just off Peachtree Street at 5:30 p.m. on July 31.

Police were responding to a 911 call about a man armed with a knife and yelling at customers at the shopping center.

When officers located Dix and tried to speak with him, he became angry and threw his drink at them.

After a failed attempt to use a Taser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the man ran at the officers. One of the officers fired, hitting the man at least once.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI says the man was found to have been armed with a saw blade

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to look into the officer-involved shooting. This is the 58th such case the state agency has been asked to probe this year.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at Town Brookhaven on July 31, 2023. (FOX 5)

Who was Andrew Wesley Dix?

A search of public records shows at least two arrests for Andrew Wesley Dix.

According to DeKalb County Jail online records, Dix was arrest in January 2020 on charges of aggravated assault and rape. The outcome of those charges was not immediately known.

The Georgia Department of Corrections shows Dix served 10 years at the Valdosta Transitional Center for an armed robbery in July 2002. He was paroled in November 2020.