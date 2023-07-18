GBI identifies armed man shot and killed by deputies in Pickens County

article

An armed man who was shot during an encounter with deputies Monday afternoon in Pickens County has died from his injuries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI has identified the man as 56-year-old Norman Edward Dawson.

According to investigators, Pickens County 911 received a call from a concerned family member regarding Dawson's welfare. Pickens County deputies arrived about 9:10 a.m. to the home on Ginger Drive in Jasper for a welfare check. When they arrived, the GBI says deputies encountered Dawson wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a rifle.

MAP OF THE AREA

"Deputies made efforts to de-escalate the situation. Dawson did not put down his rifle and was shot multiple times during the encounter," the GBI stated in a news release.

Dawson was treated by Pickens County EMS and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be provided to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 53rd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 News for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.