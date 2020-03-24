GBI: Georgia deputy hit by wanted suspect trying to escape arrest

A Georgia deputy and a suspect are both hospitalized after a chase and shooting in Muscogee County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the incident started at around 5 p.m. Monday at the Hills apartment complex on the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard. Deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office were at the complex to conduct surveillance of 30-year-old Christopher O'Brien Lawrence, who officials say were wanted in connection to multiple outstanding felony warrants.

At around 11:30 that night, deputies saw Lawrence leave an apartment and get into a white Toyota Camry. When deputies surrounded the Camry to try to arrest the man, they say Lawrence tried to drive off, hitting a deputy.

During the chase, three deputies fired their handguns at Lawrence, hitting him multiple times.

The chase ended with deputies getting in a wreck with Lawrence. Law enforcement then arrested the suspect.

Medics took both Lawrence and the injured deputy to a local hospital. Both have non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The GBI is now investigating the shooting. Officials have not yet said what Lawrence will be charged with.