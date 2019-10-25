GBI: Deputy kills armed suspect in Whitfield County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting the Dalton area Friday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Abutment and Woodpark drives a little before 5 p.m. According to investigators, Whitfield County deputies were called to the road on a report of a man yelling at cars, people and nearby businesses.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, officials say the unidentified suspect would not comply with requests for him to stop and show his hands.

Investigators say the man then "turned and attempted to draw a weapon from his waist." After the man once again allegedly did not follow commands to stop attempting to draw a weapon, the deputy fired, killing the man.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI said this is the 71st officer-involved shooting their agency has been asked to investigate in 2019.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for updates. Anyone with more information, pictures, or video should email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.