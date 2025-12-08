GBI called in after Franklin County roadside death

The Brief A person was found unresponsive along Kesler Road and died despite life-saving attempts by deputies. Franklin County deputies requested GBI assistance, calling it standard protocol for death investigations. The victim's identity and cause of death remain unknown as the case stays active with limited details released.



Franklin County deputies have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over a death investigation after a person was found unresponsive along Kesler Road on Sunday.

What we know:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called December 7 to a report of someone lying on the roadside. When they arrived, they found one person on the ground and attempted life-saving measures, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Scott Andrews said the decision to bring in state agents follows standard protocol.

The sheriff said, "Our office is committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation. We appreciate the GBI's assistance and ask for patience as investigators work to determine the facts."

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who died is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The cause and manner of death have not been released.

It was not immediately clear whether the death was suspicious.

Officials say the case remains active and no additional information is being released to protect the integrity of the investigation.