GBI: Body found inside missing Georgia mom Natalie Jones' car

Law enforcement has found a body inside the newly-discovered car of a missing 27-year-old Georgia mom.

Officials say Natalie Jones' bright pink 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was found on Roosterville Road and Welcome Road in Roopville, Georgia Tuesday.

Jones had driven from Heard County, Georgia to Jackson's Gap, Alabama to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends.

She left around midnight on July 5 to make the hour and a half or so drive back home, but officials say she never got home. Phone records pinpointed her as returning back to Heard County.

Officials confirmed that a body was found inside the car, but say it has not been identified and they are waiting on an autopsy.

Previously, A Heard County investigator tells FOX 5 they’ve developed a list of persons of interest in Jones' disappearance. One name on that list belongs to former boyfriend Jonathan Lawrence, who is accused of hiring a hitman to kill a Troup County deputy.

Lawrence was in jail in Troup County at the time the plan was foiled by an undercover officer after authorities say they learned of the plot.

Earlier this year, investigators say Lawrence was arrested on drug charges. It’s that arrest that might give Lawrence an alibi in Jones' disappearance because investigators say he was out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor.

If you have information that can help investigators, call the Heard County Sheriff’s Office or the GBI.

