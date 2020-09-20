GBI: Acworth man shot, killed by Pickens County deputies after attempting to break restraining order

An Acworth man who investigators said was out of bond for domestic violence was shot and killed Saturday morning after Pickens County deputies confronted him as he violated a court-ordered restraining order.

Derek Cooper, 52, was out of bond for attempting to kill his wife during a domestic dispute and was ordered not to have contact with his family, investigators said.

He was found by deputies in his wife’s backyard on Saturday around 11 a.m. after investigators said someone called 911. Deputies said his wife, children, and another family member were hiding inside the Talking Rock home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was asked to investigate the deputy-involved shooting, stated Cooper pulled out a gun and opened fire after being given commands to surrender.

Cooper, still armed, then tried to force his way into the home, and the GBI said a deputy opened fire on Cooper, striking him.

Deputies quickly rendered first aid until an ambulance arrived, the GBI said. Cooper was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy on Cooper.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

