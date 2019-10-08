GBI: 1 injured, 2 in custody after shootout with DEA in northwest Atlanta

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

The DEA confirmed with FOX 5 that several of its agents were involved in a shooting in northwest Atlanta near Hollywood Road and Ada Avenue a little before 4:30 p.m. The GBI said law enforcement was conducting a drug investigation in the parking lot. The state agency said during a transaction, things turned physical which led to gunfire between law enforcement and several subjects.

One person was shot in the leg and is expected to recover. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His name has not been released.

The GBI said two people were taken into custody and several people fled from the location. They have not yet been located.

Federal officials said no agents were hurt in the shooting.

The investigation continues.

