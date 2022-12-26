Gas prices keep falling, Georgia around 40 cents below national average

Georgians are seeing gas prices continue to drop.

The state average on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, was 2.70 per gallon. The average dropped eight cents in one week. It's also 40 cents lower than last year.

Atlanta's market is one of the most expensive in the state at an average of $2.76 per gallon.

Gov. Brian Kemp renewed the suspension of the state's gas tax, which remains in effect through Jan. 10

Experts said low demand and a larger supply have driven prices down.

"Georgia remains one of the states in the U.S. with low gas prices ahead of the New Year," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "Governor Brian Kemp's suspension of the state gas tax through Jan. 10 continues to be the driving force pushing pump prices lower, as well as increasing supply and lower gasoline demand."

Prices are falling nationwide as well. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 4 cents to $3.10