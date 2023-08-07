Gas prices jump in Georgia, but relief may be on the way

article

The temperatures aren't the only thing rising across Georgia this week - just look at your local gas station.

AAA reports that Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline - 11 cents more than a week ago.

That price is 44 cents more than the same time in July and 2 cents more than in 2022.

It'll now cost Georgians around $55 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline - 30 cents more than a year ago.

AAA says there may be good news ahead. Due to the softening price of oil, there may be a price drop in the future.

"Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations appear to be getting back to normal," said AAA Montrae Waiters. "Coupled with moderate demand and declining oil prices, this may take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately."

Georgia remains cheaper than the average across the country - which increased by 7 cents to $3.82.

The most expensive places to fill up in the Peach State are Savannah ($3.68), Atlanta ($3.67), and Albany ($3.66).

For the cheapest gas, drivers should head to Dalton ($3.60), Rome ($3.59), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.56).