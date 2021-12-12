Gas prices in Georgia dropping ahead of the holidays

It seems like everything is going up in price lately, but that is not the case with gas prices. Prices at the pump appear to be dropping.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia has dropped by a little more than 11 cents the past month and about 4 cents in the last week, according to AAA. The current average is just under $3.15.

That is a little more than 18 cents below the national average.

In Atlanta, the average is about 3 cents more and in Athens, it’s 4 cents over the average. But similar drops in prices have been seen.

Columbus’ average is about $3.05, Dalton is at $3.11, Gainesville is at $3.12, and Rome is $3.08.

AAA said the cheapest market for gas in Georgia is in Warner Robins at $2.98 and the most expensive is Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.22.

Some experts believe the average price for gas in Georgia could continue to drop below $3 before the end of the year.

