Study: Smoking costs Georgians millions over a lifetime

article

The Brief WalletHub estimates smoking costs Georgians nearly $3.6 million over a lifetime Nearly $700,000 of that total is tied to lost income Georgia ranks 42nd nationally, lower than Florida but higher than nearby states



A new study by WalletHub shows smoking carries a steep financial toll for Georgians, even though the state ranks among the lower-cost states overall.

What we know:

The report examined cigarette prices, health care expenses and lost income nationwide. In Georgia, the lifetime cost of smoking is estimated at nearly $3.6 million, including close to $700,000 in lost earnings.

🚬 The Financial Cost of Smoking in Georgia

(1 = highest cost, 25 = average)

📊 Overall rank: 42nd

💳 Out-of-pocket costs: $148,394 (46th)

📉 Financial opportunity cost: $2,599,398 (46th)

🏥 Health care costs: $164,741 (46th)

💼 Income loss: $645,097 (29th)

➕ Other costs: $17,312 (33rd)

💰 Total lifetime cost per smoker: $3,574,943

📅 Total cost per year per smoker: $74,478

Despite the high price tag, Georgia ranks 42nd nationally for lifetime smoking costs.

Neighboring states Alabama, Tennessee and the Carolinas all rank lower, while Florida ranks 33rd, with an estimated lifetime cost of about $3.8 million.