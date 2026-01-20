Beware of fake Verizon refund messages after last week's outage

article

The Brief Jones County deputies warn of fake Verizon outage compensation messages Scam texts and emails may steal personal data or spread malware Verizon says its $20 credit is only available through the My Verizon app



In the wake of a widespread Verizon Wireless outage last week, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting Verizon customers.

What we know:

Deputies say fake text messages and emails are circulating that claim to offer compensation for the outage and include links promising a credit reward. Investigators warn the messages are designed to steal personal or account information or infect devices with malware.

Officials stressed that Verizon will not contact customers through unsolicited links or messages requesting sensitive information. Customers who receive suspicious messages are urged not to click on links and to delete the messages immediately.

Verizon Wireless said the outage has been resolved and confirmed it is offering a $20 account credit. The company said the credit is only available by logging directly into the My Verizon app.

