Atlanta armed robbery suspects arrested in Riverdale after chase

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Two Atlanta armed robbery suspects were captured in Riverdale after a chase through an apartment complex. (Riverdale Police Department)

The Brief Two Atlanta armed robbery suspects were captured in Riverdale after a chase through an apartment complex. The arrest was a multi-agency effort involving APD, Riverdale Police, the Clayton County Real-Time Crime Center, and K9 units. While one suspect was apprehended by a K9 in the woods, police confirmed both individuals are in custody.



Two armed robbery suspects from Atlanta were arrested in Riverdale following a police chase, according to the Riverdale Police Department. In a video posted to its YouTube channel, the department shows how the chase ended with coordination between the Clayton County Real-Time Crime Center, K9 officers, and the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

According to the video, APD issued an all-points bulletin around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 for a vehicle the suspects were in. After the APB was issued, the Clayton County Real-Time Crime Center began tracking the vehicle. The center started coordination with Riverdale police as the car approached city limits.

The video shows multiple Riverdale police cars pull up behind a car in an apartment complex, with one trying to block it in, but the car then drives past them and begins speeding away. The video shows the officers chase the car through grass and to a dead end where someone runs out of the vehicle.

After the person gets out, it appears they ran into the woods with an officer and a K9 following. At that point, the Clayton County Aviation Unit joins the chase and helps officers attempt to track the suspects.

Officers pull out their guns and start searching different rooms in the complex and use the K9 to track the scent. Eventually, the dog finds one of the suspects, who then gives up.

Police say the other suspect was also taken into custody, but that is not shown on the video.

What we don't know:

The identities and specific charges of the suspects have not been released by police.