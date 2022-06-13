Gas in Georgia costs 21 cents more than last week, AAA says

Gas prices in Georgia continue to follow the national trend, increasing by 21 cents in one week.

The average price per gallon for unleaded gas on Monday was $4.48 in Georgia. That price is 54 cents more than this time last month and $1.57 more than June 2021.

Georgia still has the lowest statewide price per gallon in the country. That national average increased by 17 cents to $5.01 as gas demand and oil prices grow, according to a AAA spokesperson.

"Demand for gasoline continues to grow, and crude oil supply remains tight. This is an indication that consumers may continue to face higher prices at the pump for the remainder of the summer," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "It may be a good idea for Georgians to start setting aside some money now for upcoming road travel."

The least expensive prices are in north Georgia with Dalton coming in at $4.36 per gallon and Catoosa, Dade and Waker counties are averaging $4.35 per gallon.

AAA, the nation’s largest motor club, told FOX Television Stations that it responded to more than 200,000 out-of-gas calls from January through April, up from 153,668 at the same time last year. In April alone, AAA received 50,787 calls from stranded drivers. But industry experts caution that high gas prices may not be directly to blame for more people running out of gas.

The highest average price for regular-grade gas over the weekend was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 a gallon.

The Associated Press and FOX TV Digital contributed to this report.



