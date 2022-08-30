Gang member wanted in connection to two shootings arrested, police say

article

A known gang member wanted for a series of violent crimes in the City of South Fulton is now in custody.

Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, according to South Fulton police. He was arrested in Atlanta on Tuesday by United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and South Metro SWAT.

According to SFPD, Little, a documented gang member, was wanted on seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and multiple other warrants. He was also wanted for probation violation for participation in a criminal street gang out of Dekalb County.

The warrants stemmed from shooting incidents at residences located in the 200 block of Redding Ridge, and the 7500 block of Absinth Drive.