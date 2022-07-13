Alleged gang member charged with murder of Atlanta high school student

article

Clayton County police have arrested an allegedly "armed and dangerous" gang member wanted for the murder of an Atlanta high school student.

Investigators say 19-year-old Royal "Mod" Ahmad in custody charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to police, Ahmad was the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened on the night of June 21 the 1900 block of Garden Wood Court.

At the complex, police found the body of 15-year-old Terrance Denson shot to death in the driver's seat of a car. Family members told FOX 5 Denson was a student at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

In their investigation, police say they learned that Ahmad had gotten into an argument with Denson and his ex-girlfriend at the complex before he shot Denson multiple times.

After identifying Ahmad as a suspect in late June, investigators say he was an alleged member or affiliate of the Lincoln Bloods street gang.

Officials have not said how and where Ahmad was arrested.