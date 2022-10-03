Gainesville woman attacks ex with meat cleaver, deputies say

article

A Gainesville woman is in custody after authorities say she assaulted her ex with a meat cleaver during an argument.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cristal Hernandez attacked the man with the cleaver during a dispute with him in her garage on Sunday. The man, who deputies say was previously in a relationship with Hernandez, suffered serious injuries to his arm.

Following the incident, the man drove himself to a store parking lot at Jesse Jewell and Limestone Parkways where he was met by Gainesville Police officers. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Hernandez, 28, was arrested Monday morning. She is charged with one count of aggravated assault under the family violence act.

She remained in the Hall County Jail with no bond on Monday morning.