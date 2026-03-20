Gainesville officer shot, suspect dead after shootout Thursday night

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The Brief A Gainesville police officer was shot while responding to a call and is now in "stable." A six-hour standoff ended after the suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the ongoing investigation into the shooting.



A Gainesville police officer was shot and injured Thursday night, leading to a lengthy standoff that ended with the suspect dead, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of Briarwood Drive and Skyline Drive after a woman called 911 saying she feared for her life. As officers arrived, one officer was struck by gunfire from a man inside the home. Another officer returned fire.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital and is reported to be "stable." Police said the officer’s ballistic vest likely prevented more serious injuries.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence, sparking a standoff that lasted about six hours. Multiple agencies, including SWAT teams from Hall and Forsyth counties, responded to assist.

During the standoff, the suspect fired additional shots from inside the home. He later came outside and exchanged gunfire with officers again. Two more Gainesville officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and are also reported to be "stable."

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

It is not known how the other two officers were injured. Additionally, the name of the man has not been released at this time.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the officer-involved shooting investigation, which is standard procedure when police officers are involved in a shooting. Authorities say the case remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.