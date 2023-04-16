Gainesville man in serious crash on I-85 suspected of killing woman

Christopher Dean Snow, 31, of Gainesville, has been charged with Felony Murder in a domestic-related case. The police responded to a welfare check at Spring Valley Apartments on April 15 where they found Casey Lynn Mae Allen, 32, dead from apparent stab wounds.

Snow was quickly identified as the lead suspect in the case, and police tracked him to Gwinnett County. However, he was involved in a serious car crash on Interstate 85. He remains hospitalized at this time, according to Gainesville Police Department.

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish expressed his condolences to the family of Casey and her children, saying, "Sadly, multiple families have been impacted by this horrific event. As an agency, we will continue to support the families, even long after the investigation is complete."

The police have not released any additional information about the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.