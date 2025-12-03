Gainesville man charged with elder abuse and neglect

article

The Brief Gainesville police arrested Ajani Lee on felony elder neglect charges. Investigators say the 71-year-old victim had severe burns, cuts, and bruises. Lee remains in the Hall County Jail.



A Gainesville man has been arrested on felony elder neglect charges after police say he deprived a 71-year-old family member of necessary care and sustenance.

What we know:

Ajani Omari Lee was taken into custody after an investigation began when the elderly man was brought to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with multiple third-degree burns, as well as cuts and bruises across his body.

Police say Lee was the victim’s caretaker.

What's next:

Lee remains in the Hall County Jail on charges of felony neglect of an elderly person.