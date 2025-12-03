Gainesville man charged with elder abuse and neglect
article
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A Gainesville man has been arrested on felony elder neglect charges after police say he deprived a 71-year-old family member of necessary care and sustenance.
What we know:
Ajani Omari Lee was taken into custody after an investigation began when the elderly man was brought to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with multiple third-degree burns, as well as cuts and bruises across his body.
Police say Lee was the victim’s caretaker.
What's next:
Lee remains in the Hall County Jail on charges of felony neglect of an elderly person.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by the Gainesville Police Department.