Gainesville man charged with elder abuse and neglect

Published  December 3, 2025 2:25pm EST
Gainesville
FOX 5 Atlanta
Ajani Omari Lee (Gainesville Police Department)

    • Gainesville police arrested Ajani Lee on felony elder neglect charges.
    • Investigators say the 71-year-old victim had severe burns, cuts, and bruises.
    • Lee remains in the Hall County Jail.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A Gainesville man has been arrested on felony elder neglect charges after police say he deprived a 71-year-old family member of necessary care and sustenance.

What we know:

Ajani Omari Lee was taken into custody after an investigation began when the elderly man was brought to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with multiple third-degree burns, as well as cuts and bruises across his body.

Police say Lee was the victim’s caretaker.

What's next:

Lee remains in the Hall County Jail on charges of felony neglect of an elderly person.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by the Gainesville Police Department.

