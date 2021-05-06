Gainesville man charged in child pornography investigation

A Gainesville man in custody after police charged him with over a dozen counts of crimes related to child pornography.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says their investigation began on April 27 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the investigation, 26-year-old Truman Alexander Hare downloaded and emailed to himself at least 17 images and one video of child pornography on Feb. 5, 2021.

Wednesday, agents arrested Hare and charged him with 18 counts of electronic exploitation of a minor.

Officials are still investigating multiple electronic devices that they seized from Hare's home.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.