Gainesville man arrested for abusing infant twins, sheriff's office says

article

The Brief A Gainesville man was arrested after investigators linked him to injuries suffered by his infant twins One baby remains hospitalized in grave condition with injuries consistent with abusive head trauma Jalbert is jailed without bond; DFCS has taken custody of both children



A Gainesville man is behind bars after investigators say he injured his infant twins, leaving one child hospitalized in grave condition.

What we know:

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Julian Chase Jalbert Sr. was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 14, at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where one of the infants remains hospitalized.

Deputies were first called to a home on Shuler Road around 9:10 a.m. Jan. 11 after a report that an 8-week-old infant had stopped breathing.

The baby was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, where doctors diagnosed a brain bleed, before being transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Physicians there determined the injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma caused by violent shaking.

Investigators later conducted a welfare check on the injured child’s twin and found a bruise on the infant’s leg. Authorities said the injuries to both babies were attributed to Jalbert.

What's next:

Jalbert has been charged with felony first-degree child cruelty and misdemeanor battery. He remains in the Hall County Jail without bond. The Georgia Division of Family and Children’s Services has taken custody of both infants.