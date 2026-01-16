Gainesville man arrested for abusing infant twins, sheriff's office says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gainesville man is behind bars after investigators say he injured his infant twins, leaving one child hospitalized in grave condition.
What we know:
According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Julian Chase Jalbert Sr. was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 14, at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where one of the infants remains hospitalized.
Deputies were first called to a home on Shuler Road around 9:10 a.m. Jan. 11 after a report that an 8-week-old infant had stopped breathing.
The baby was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, where doctors diagnosed a brain bleed, before being transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Physicians there determined the injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma caused by violent shaking.
Investigators later conducted a welfare check on the injured child’s twin and found a bruise on the infant’s leg. Authorities said the injuries to both babies were attributed to Jalbert.
What's next:
Jalbert has been charged with felony first-degree child cruelty and misdemeanor battery. He remains in the Hall County Jail without bond. The Georgia Division of Family and Children’s Services has taken custody of both infants.