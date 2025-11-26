Gainesville–Langston Hughes playoff game delayed; GHSA appeals judge’s ruling

The Brief The GHSA has delayed the Gainesville vs. Langston Hughes game while it appeals a judge’s ruling. The ruling allowed 34 suspended Gainesville players to participate in the postseason. The GHSA says the game will be rescheduled after a decision on its appeal.



Friday’s playoff game between Gainesville High School and Langston Hughes High School has been delayed, according to the Gainesville athletic director.

What we know:

The athletic director provided FOX 5 with an email from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) stating it is appealing a Hall County judge’s decision that allowed most of the previously suspended Gainesville players to participate in the game.

The ruling came after Gainesville High School requested an injunction blocking GHSA’s suspension of 34 players. GHSA originally suspended 38 players following last week’s brawl with Brunswick before overturning four of those suspensions. Gainesville chose to appeal 30 suspensions and let four stand.

What they're saying:

Ganinesville's Athletic Director Adam Lindsey responded to the news in a statement to FOX 5. It reads, "I’m disappointed that this continues to drag on. This is a bad look for GHSA. I’m disappointed that adults are making decisions that continue to hurt kids."

What's next:

GHSA’s executive director told Gainesville’s athletic director that the game will be rescheduled once a decision is made on the association’s appeal.

FOX 5 has reached out to the GHSA for comment.