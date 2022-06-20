Dahlonega man faces felony murder charges in Gainesville fentanyl overdose death

Police in Gainesville have charged a man in connection to an overdose death earlier this year.

Joshua Chad Evans, 32, of Dahlonega, has been charged with felony murder and felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute.

Gainesville police said Evans is responsible for the death of 34-year-old Malcolm Drew Ogletree. Investigators said Evans distributed the fentanyl which led to Ogletree’s death.

"We will continue to thoroughly investigate each and every overdose call, those that wish to poison our society will be held responsible. We must utilize all available resources to combat the opioid and fentanyl epidemic and will do so to the best of our abilities," Chief Jay Parrish.

Evans was booked into the Hall County Jail.

Police said the public can learn more about the current drug epidemic by going to drugfreehall.org or nghs.com.