Man, 19, killed after exchanging shots with 18-year-old, police say

Athens-Clarke County police said an 18-year-old man exchanged gunfire with a 19-year-old man, killing him on Friday afternoon.

Police did not identify the men or what led to the shooting but said the 19-year-old involved in the incident was died after police went to Gaines School Road at around 4:55 p.m.

Police said the 18-year-old was also shot and is expected to survive after he received treatment at a hospital.

Police didn't describe any charges against the surviving shooter, but indicated the investigation is ongoing.