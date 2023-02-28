Roswell furniture store supports 'Sunny' days for Georgia families

Is your home ready for a spring refresh? We know the feeling. And we also know of a store in metro Atlanta where the home furnishings are cool and modern…and the reasons to buy them run much deeper than style.

Sunny & Ranney is a designer home furnishings and decor store in downtown Roswell with a spacious showroom and hundreds of items inside, ranging from area rugs and sofas to coffee tables and artwork. But even bigger than the inventory is the story behind the business; all proceeds go straight to Atlanta-based charity Sunshine on a Ranney Day, which provides free bedroom, bathroom, and therapy room makeovers for kids with special needs. The nonprofit was created back in 2012 by Holly and Peter Ranney (who were inspired by a church sermon), and has since impacted the lives of an estimated 17,000 children.

Sunny & Ranney is located at 109B Oak Street in Roswell, and current hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information on the store, click here.

Of course, we’re big fans of shopping here at Good Day Atlanta — especially when that shopping also provides a way to support the community. So, we spent the morning at Sunny & Ranney, learning more about the mission to "bring sunshine" to local families and check out the furniture and decor inside! Click the video player in this article to check it out.