Funeral today for DeKalb firefighter who died in warehouse fire

The Brief Master Firefighter Preston Fant died while rescuing colleague in a warehouse fire. A public funeral is being held today at Truist Park, with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. Fant leaves behind his wife and five children; a GoFundMe has raised more than $76,000.



DeKalb County is mourning the loss of Master Firefighter Preston Fant, who will be laid to rest today after giving his life in the line of duty.

What we know:

Fant, a 21-year veteran of the department, died earlier this month while trying to rescue a fellow firefighter during a warehouse fire. Colleagues described him as a father figure, a skilled firefighter, and a devoted family man who made it his mission to help in the toughest situations. He was trained in swiftwater rescue, high-rise operations, and trench rescues.

A public funeral service is scheduled for this afternoon at Truist Park. Visitation begins at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. Afterward, a procession will travel to Kennesaw Memorial Park for a private graveside service. Officials have warned drivers to expect traffic delays during the procession.

The Braves’ stadium will be open to the public for the funeral, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees may park in any of the Truist Park decks but must pass through a security screening. Only small, clear bags are permitted.

Fant leaves behind his wife and five children. His colleagues and loved ones say he was deeply respected and dedicated to both his family and his community.

What you can do:

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign continues to raise money for Fant’s family. More than $76,000 has been collected so far, including individual donations as large as $6,000.

