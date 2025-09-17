Procession route following funeral for DeKalb County firefighter released

article

The Brief Procession for Master Firefighter Preston Fant set for Sept. 18 Traffic impacts expected in Marietta between 3:30–5 p.m. Community invited to honor firefighter along the route



A funeral procession honoring fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant will take place Thursday afternoon, traveling from Truist Park through the city of Marietta.

The procession is scheduled to leave Truist Park around 3:30 p.m. and will move along Interstate 75 North, North Marietta Parkway and Whitlock Avenue.

Traffic impacts are expected between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and officials are urging drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

Fant, who died in the line of duty, will be laid to rest during a private graveside service. Community members are invited to line the route to pay their respects as the procession passes.

The funeral for Fant will begin with visitation at 1 p.m. Thursday on the field at Truist Park. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. The public is welcome, and the service will be livestreamed.