Funeral services announced for Gwinnett deputy killed in domestic dispute
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Funeral services are set for a Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy who investigators say was killed during a domestic dispute in Forsyth County.
What we know:
Services for Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett will be held Friday in Lawrenceville, followed by a celebration of life Saturday at 12Stone Church’s main campus.
The backstory:
Authorities said Eric Sumner shot and killed Tuitt-Bartlett and is now facing several charges, including murder.