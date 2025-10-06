Funeral services announced for Gwinnett deputy killed in domestic dispute

article

Funeral services are set for a Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy who investigators say was killed during a domestic dispute in Forsyth County.

What we know:

Services for Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett will be held Friday in Lawrenceville, followed by a celebration of life Saturday at 12Stone Church’s main campus.

The backstory:

Authorities said Eric Sumner shot and killed Tuitt-Bartlett and is now facing several charges, including murder.