Funeral services announced for Gwinnett deputy killed in domestic dispute

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 6, 2025 8:40am EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Master Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

    • Funeral for Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett scheduled Friday in Lawrenceville.
    • Celebration of life planned Saturday at 12Stone Church’s main campus.
    • Suspect Eric Sumner charged with murder in Forsyth County shooting.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Funeral services are set for a Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy who investigators say was killed during a domestic dispute in Forsyth County.

Services for Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett will be held Friday in Lawrenceville, followed by a celebration of life Saturday at 12Stone Church’s main campus.

Authorities said Eric Sumner shot and killed Tuitt-Bartlett and is now facing several charges, including murder.

Gwinnett CountyNews