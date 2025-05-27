Funeral service to take place for Clark Atlanta graduate killed in California shooting

The Brief Friends and family of Clark Atlanta graduate Dr. Cameisha Denise Clark will gather today in Atlanta to honor her life and legacy at her funeral. Clark was killed in what police say was a targeted shooting at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California. Jesse Figueroa, a former security guard at the university, was arrested and charged in the workplace shooting. Clark attended Clark Atlanta University and earned three degrees there. The university has now set up a scholarship fund in her honor.



Family and friends will gather in Atlanta today to celebrate the life of a Clark Atlanta graduate Dr. Cameisha Denise Clark.

Clark was killed earlier in May in what police say was a targeted shooting at the California college where she worked. The alleged gunman is facing murder charges.

The backstory:

On Friday, May 2, police say former security guard Jesse Figueroa returned to Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California, in security clothes and shot Clark and her assistant.

While a potential motive behind the deadly violence has not been released, police have called it a targeted, execution-style shooting.

Figueroa was charged with murder, attempted murder and several counts for possessing a firearm as a felon. He also faces gun sentencing enhancements, which can lead to additional penalties when a gun is used during a crime.

Police take Jesse Figueroa into custody (Courtesy of FOX 11)

Figueroa will appear in court this week and faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The university said Dr. Clark had recently been promoted to Dean of Student Affairs before her tragic death.

What we know:

A public viewing for Clark was held on Monday in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, the family will hold Clark's private funeral at 11 a.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church on Cascade Road.

Dr. Cameisha Clark (Courtesy of Clark Atlanta University)

She will be buried at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens in Fort Valley, Georgia.

The family has requested that any words of comfort and flowers be sent to the church. Pink crosses, white wreaths, white hearts and white standing sprays would be deeply appreciated.

Dig deeper:

Just two months before her killing, Clark Atlanta University's School of Education spotlighted Clark for her phenomenal career as a "Triple Panther." Their Instagram post highlighted the three-time alumnus who earned her undergraduate, Master's, and Educational Doctorate degrees from CAU and even worked at the college at one point.

The granddaughter of the former interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, Clark's life was tied to the Atlanta university. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and was initiated into the Alpha Pi Chapter at CAU. She was also a former CAU cheerleader.

A week after her death, the school announced the creation of the Dr. Cameisha Clark Scholarship Fund, which will help support students who are following Clark in studying education.