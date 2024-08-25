Funeral plans announced for Carroll County investigator killed in line of duty

article

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrangements made to honor Investigator Taylor Bristow as he's laid to rest.

Visitation will be held on August 28. From 4 pm. until 8 p.m., friends, family and the community can pay their respects at Mount Holly Church in Carrollton.

Bristow's funeral will be held on August 29 at 2 p.m. at the same church. Clay Patterson, Kim Hope, Sheriff Terry Langley, and Chaplin Keith Jiles will be officiating.

Hayden Bristow, Noah Bristow, Eli Patterson, Josh Murray, Clay Patterson, and Jeremy Barber will serve as Bristow's pallbearers. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and other members of law enforcement will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The burial will follow in Kettle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Waycross at a later date. These plans have been arranged by Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen.

If you would like to sign Investigator Taylor Bristow's guestbook with memories, condolences and well wishes for the family, you can do so here.

Who is Carroll County Taylor Bristow?

Bristow was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on July 2, 1994, to parents Robert and Shelly Murray Bristow.

He served with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office for six years. His colleagues said he was most passionate about working cases that involved children and animal abuse.

Those who knew him best fondly remember him as a proud Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves fan. He wouldn't miss a game when he wasn't out serving the community.

He was also a family man. Bristow's daughter, Bella, "was his absolute princess," a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said. He spent a lot of time bonding with his son Noah through baseball.

On August 23, Bristow was shot in the line of duty while serving a search warrant in Carrolton. He was just 30-years-old.

Bristow was preceded in death by his grandfather, Tommy Murray, Sr. He is survived through his parents; his wife, Melissa Harkins Bristow; his children, Noah and Bella Brock; his brothers, Hayden Bristow of Waycross, Noah Bristow of Alma, and sister, Raelyne Bristow of Waycross; and his dogs, Bo Duke and Daisy Duke.

Donations can be made to assist Bristow’s family during this difficult time by clicking here. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, this is the only legitimate donation site.