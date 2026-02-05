Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Feb. 6-8, 2026

article

From live music and theater to family-friendly festivals and immersive exhibitions, metro Atlanta and North Georgia are packed with ways to get out and explore this weekend. Here’s a look at some of the best things to do around the region.

RELATED LISTS

Fulton County (Atlanta)

Arnez J

Feb. 5–7

City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta

Comedian Arnez J brings his high-energy stand-up to City Winery, following his run as host of BET’s Comic View and the release of his comedy special Not Gonna Stop.

Romeo and Juliet

Feb. 7–March 1

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Atlanta

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company presents its 23rd anniversary production of Shakespeare’s tragic love story of feuding families and young love.

Virginia Highland Mardi Gras

Feb. 7

Virginia Highland, Atlanta

Virginia Highland launches its first Mardi Gras celebration with a festive parade followed by a party featuring live music from Wasted Potential, vendors, face painting, beads, and food and drinks.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 in Concert"

Feb. 6–8

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Justin Freer conducts the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performing Alexandre Desplat’s score live as the full film is shown in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

DSC Convention & Sporting Expo

Feb. 6–8

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

Discover innovative outdoor and sporting gear while connecting with a passionate community working to protect wildlife and support conservation, education and advocacy efforts.

Atlanta Oyster Festival

Feb. 7

Park Tavern, Atlanta

Atlanta’s popular oyster festival returns with fresh oysters, craft cocktails and live music at the Midtown beer garden.

"Riverdance"

Feb. 6–8

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The iconic show marks its 30th year with refreshed choreography, costumes and cutting-edge lighting and projection.

SCAD TVfest

Feb. 4–6

Midtown Atlanta, Atlanta

Go behind the scenes of television with panels and conversations featuring actors, writers, directors and producers at multiple Midtown locations.

"BLKS"

Through Feb. 14

Out Front Theatre Company, Atlanta

This play explores the lives of three 20-somethings navigating identity, friendship and love as queer Black women in New York City.

Serial Killer: The Exhibition

Opens Feb. 7

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

A research-driven exhibition featuring certified artifacts connected to serial killers worldwide, offering insight into criminal psychology and history.

Blazing Light: Photographs by Mimi Plumb

Feb. 6–May 10

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

More than 100 photographs explore environmental, social and political change across the American West.

F1 Arcade Grand Opening

Friday–Sunday

F1 Arcade Atlanta, Atlanta

Race family and friends on state-of-the-art F1 simulators (ages 7 and up), with food and drinks available. Guests under 21 are welcome until 7 p.m. daily.

Gwinnett County

Atlanta Brick Con

Saturday–Sunday

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Celebrate everything Lego with fan-built creations, hands-on building zones, games, speakers, character meet-and-greets and a 125-foot Lego RC off-road course to race on.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Feb. 7

Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

Aurora Children’s Playhouse hosts a Lunar New Year celebration featuring traditional Chinese music and dance by the Atlanta Chinese Dance Co., with opportunities for kids and families to participate.

Cobb County

The Ultimate RV Show

Feb. 5–8

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Explore more than 150 fully staged RVs, a kids zone, on-site pet adoptions and the latest camping gear and show-only deals.

Love Is King Tour with Gregory Porter

Feb. 6

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter brings his soulful sound and acclaimed catalog to the stage as part of his Love Is King tour.

DeKalb County

Pajama Concert – Musical Bedtime Stories

Feb. 6

Michael C. Carlos Museum, Atlanta

The Emory Chamber Music Society invites families to a cozy evening of music featuring bedtime stories set to works by Vivaldi, Debussy and Dvořák, performed by the Vega Quartet and pianist William Ransom. Hot chocolate and marshmallows are served before the concert, and pajamas are encouraged.

Emory Jazz Fest

Feb. 5–7

Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta

Emory’s annual three-day jazz festival features artist demonstrations, a jazz clinic and concerts, with acclaimed vocalist Denise Thimes headlining.

Planet Ice at Fernbank

Feb. 7–May 3

Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Atlanta

Travel through Earth’s chilling past in this immersive exhibition exploring how ice has shaped landscapes and driven remarkable adaptations that allowed life to survive in an unforgiving world.

"Peter and the Wolf"

Feb. 8

Decatur Presbyterian Church, Decatur

The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra presents Prokofiev’s "Peter and the Wolf," featuring dancers from the Decatur School of Ballet and narration by Robert Shaw-Smith, along with selections from Grieg, Mozart and Beethoven.

Fulton County (Sandy Springs)

Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch

Feb. 8

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Pianist Joe Alterman’s jazz brunch series continues with guest singer-songwriter Jesse Ruben.

Fulton County (Alpharetta)

Alpharetta Symphony

Feb. 6

Innovation Academy Auditorium, Alpharetta

The orchestra celebrates America’s 250th birthday with Revolution, featuring works by Elgar, Holst, Copland, Gershwin and Bernstein.

8th Annual Alpharetta Polar Bear Plunge

Feb. 7

Wills Park Pool, Alpharetta

The Rotary Club of Alpharetta’s Polar Bear Plunge brings together local groups to raise money for charitable causes.

Cobb County / Marietta

Movies at the Strand: "To Kill a Mockingbird"

Feb. 8

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

Watch the classic film starring Gregory Peck, with a free Mighty Allen Theatre Organ preshow beginning 30 minutes before the screening.

DeKalb County / Avondale Estates

Nigel Wearne

Feb. 6

Commune Wine Bar, Avondale Estates

Australian country blues and Americana-noir singer-songwriter Nigel Wearne performs an intimate set at the wine bar and listening room inside Olive & Pine.

Fulton County / Roswell

Dad’s Garage BlackGround

Feb. 7

Roswell Cultural Arts Center

Atlanta’s Dad’s Garage brings its all–African American comedy troupe to Roswell for a hilarious, culture-forward show imagining what Black characters were doing behind the scenes of classic movies.

COMING UP

Giselle

Feb. 13–15

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

This classic ballet, last performed by Atlanta Ballet in 2022, tells the enduring story of love, betrayal, and forgiveness.

Hearts and Harmony Gala

Feb. 13

Atlanta Athletic Club

The annual Hearts and Harmony Gala kicks off the symphony’s 19th anniversary season with live music, dining, dancing, raffles, and an auction.

The Princess Bride

Feb. 13

SCAD Atlanta, Midtown

Join SCADshow for sweet treats and a free screening of the beloved classic The Princess Bride.

Lunar New Year Festival

Feb. 14-March 1

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with a drone show, parades, cultural crafts and dance exhibitions.

Broadway Sideways

Feb. 15

The Breman, Atlanta

Voices of Note presents a lively concert that joyfully upends traditional casting, gender roles, and expectations on Broadway.

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.