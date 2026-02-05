Atlanta Police release sketch of woman in connection with 2023 assault

article

The Brief Atlanta Police have released a sketch of a woman they wish to speak with regarding an assault that took place in 2023. While the woman is not a suspect, investigators believe she may have information vital to the case. The individual is described as a Hispanic female in her 20s with a distinctive lower-back tattoo.



The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a woman in connection with a 2023 assault investigation, though officials noted she is not considered a suspect.

What we know:

Police described the woman as being in her 20s and possibly Hispanic. She appears to have a tattoo on her lower back. Officials released a sketch of the individual in hopes that it would jog the memory of anyone who may have seen her.

If you recognize this person, please contact Investigator Ronald Stoddard at rcstoddard@atlantaga.gov or 404-275-9151.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

What we don't know:

Police have not specified how the woman is connected to the assault or disclosed the exact location where the incident occurred.