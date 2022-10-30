Funeral for Vince Dooley will be private, public celebration of life announcement coming later

article

Loved ones will hold a private funeral for late Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley with a public celebration of the college football legend's life to be announced later.

Dooley died at his home in Athens on Friday at 90 years old. He has the most wins of any UGA football coach, 201.

Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens is making arrangements for the private funeral.

The family requested memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to: