Expand / Collapse search

Funeral for Vince Dooley will be private, public celebration of life announcement coming later

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Vince Dooley
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Georgia coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field by his players after his Bulldogs beat Michigan State 34-27 in the Gator Bowl. It was Dooley's final game for Georgia. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Expand

ATHENS, Ga. - Loved ones will hold a private funeral for late Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley with a public celebration of the college football legend's life to be announced later.

Dooley died at his home in Athens on Friday at 90 years old. He has the most wins of any UGA football coach, 201. 

Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens is making arrangements for the private funeral.

The family requested memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to:

  • University of Georgia Libraries, 320 South Jackson Street, Athens, GA 30602; 
  • Georgia Historical Society Vincent J. Dooley Distinguished Fellows Program, One Baltimore Place NW, Suite G300, Atlanta, GA 30308; 
  • Champions Community Foundation, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022; 
  • The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, 1344 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605