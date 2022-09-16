Fundraiser shines light on Georgia Aquarium’s conservation efforts

What do you call a fundraiser at Georgia Aquarium? A fin-draiser? Or maybe a fund-ray-ser? Well, later this month, you can just call it Aqua Vino.

On Sept. 30, Georgia Aquarium will host its 16th annual Aqua Vino — a special celebration featuring food, wine, live music, an auction, and — of course — some of the most fascinating creatures found in the ocean.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Downtown Atlanta facility’s research and conservation efforts and allows attendees a rare chance to enjoy the aquarium’s animals after-hours and in a more intimate setting. The live music, by the way, will come courtesy 2 Grand Entertainment, which bills itself as "the greatest dueling pianos show on earth" — fitting for a place which already houses species like great hammerhead sharks!

Staffers say events like Aqua Vino serve as reminders to the public that Georgia Aquarium, while an entertaining destination for families from around the world, operates with a mission to help preserve oceans and aquatic animals around the world. Among the species focused on by experts at the aquarium are whale sharks, African penguins, sea lions, and coral.

This year’s Aqua Vino is happening Friday, Sept. 30, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Oceans Ballroom at Georgia Aquarium. Grand tasting tickets are $95, VIP tickets are $150, and Premium VIP tickets are $235 — click here to check out what’s included with each ticket. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside Georgia Aquarium, getting a special preview of this year’s big event!