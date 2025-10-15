Fundraiser for family of 8 killed in fiery I-85 crash in Jackson County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A family died after a fiery crash on I-85 in Jackson County on Monday. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe has been started to support the family of eight people killed in a devastating crash on Interstate 85 in Jackson County on Monday.

What we know:

The fundraiser’s goal is $100,000 and includes photos of the victims, though the family’s names have not been officially released. FOX 5 has reached out to the Jackson County Coroner’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) for confirmation of their identities.

What they're saying:

"We are devastated. In these moments, there are truly no words to describe the pain that comes from the unexpected loss of our loved ones. We think not only about the memories made but those that were yet to come," said Tony Alvarenga, who organized the GoFundMe. "What gives us consolation is that they are all now rejoicing in God's loving arms and at peace."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A fiery multi-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and closed all lanes of northbound travel, backing up traffic for miles along I-85 North in Jackson County on Oct. 13, 2025. (FOX 5)

The backstory:

According to GSP, the family was traveling in a car when a semi-truck following too closely slammed into the vehicle, causing it to catch fire. All eight family members were killed. The coroner said relatives reported one of the victims was pregnant.

Four other cars were involved in the crash, and several people were injured but are expected to recover.

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, GSP said the driver of the semi-truck, Kane Aaron Hammock, 33, of Gainesville, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including homicide and feticide.